The sentencing of defendants from the Grantham area has taken place recently in Lincolnshire magistrates courts.

Samuel Kenny, aged 43, of 84 East Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to stealing washing detergent, valued at £75.25, from the Co-op, Arlington Gardens, Grantham, on July 29, 2022, to stealing washing detergent valued at £50 from Tesco, Harrowby Lane, Grantham on September 21, 2022, to stealing meat and wine valued at £56 from the Co-op on Princess Drive, Grantham on September 8, 2022, and to stealing washing detergent valued at £48.45 from Costcutter, Hornsby Road, Grantham, on August 24, 2022. He was ordered to do 60 hours’ unpaid community work and pay a total of £171.64 in compensation.

Jay Lewin Cockerill, aged 33, of 32 Sycamore Court, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates Court to driving a BMW car on Oxford Street, Grantham, on April 5, 2022, without insurance. He was fined £80, ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and his licence was endorsed with six points.