Luke Kieron Compton, 29, of Hamilton Road, Grantham, pleaded not guilty at Lincolnshire Magistrates Court to three charges of dishonestly receiving stolen goods on July 8, 2020, namely a Makita radio, a Mafiabike and a Hex bit holder and a sharpening stone, knowing or believing them to be stolen goods. The defendant was remanded on unconditional bail until April 29, 2022, when he will appear on trial.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (52497075)

Daniel Brown, 42, and Emma Parker, 38, both of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, and Dale Sumner, 40, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of toys worth a total of £446.70 from W. Boyes and Co Ltd, Carre Street, Sleaford, on November 9, 2021. The case was adjourned for sentencing on February 18 at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Calum Steven Stinson, 27, of no fixed address, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court accused of trespassing at a house in Brewery Hill, Grantham, on January 1, 2021, when he stole a bicycle and guitars of unknown value when a person in the building was subjected to violence. The case was adjourned to Lincoln Crown Court on January 31, 2022. Stinson was remanded in custody.

Connor Beardsley, 21, of Harrowby Close, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 for failing to give information at police headquarters, Nettleham, on June 22, 2021, relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points. An

allegation that Beardsley drove a vehicle at 39mph on a 30mph road in Stamford

on May 15, 2021, was withdrawn.

Sam Charles S. Harrop, 27, of Bridge End Road, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 by Boston magistrates for failing to give information to police on May 13, 2021, relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an

offence. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points. An allegation that Harrop drove a vehicle at 38mph exceeding the 30mph limit on Gonerby Road on April 11, 2021, was withdrawn.

Gabriel Tomasz Gruszka, 29, of Castlegate, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 for driving without insurance on June 14, 2021, in New Street, Grantham. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Ian Michael Smith, 46, of Wensleydale Close, Grantham, was fined £666 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 for speeding at 80mph on a 50mph road on Honington Road, Barkston, on August 16, 2021. His licence was endorsed with five points.

David John Williamson, 38, of Cambridge Street, Grantham, was fined £40 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90 for driving on the A1 without a test certificate.

Jamie Henry Woodroof, 31, of Commercial Road, Grantham, was sentenced to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, for driving a Fiat Punto on August 31 in Grantham while disqualified from

driving. The offence was committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence order. No separate penalty was made for an offence of driving without insurance on the same date.

James Joseph Cassidy, 32, of Sycamore Court, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 for driving without insurance on September 15, 2021, in Grantham. His

licence was endorsed with six penalty points. No separate penalty was made for an offence of driving without a licence on the same date.

Andrew David Moore, 45, of Chelmsford Drive, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 for failing to give information on September 23, 2021, relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. An offence of exceeding the speed limit in Barrowby on April 30, 2021, was withdrawn.

Saziya Mirza, 41, of Broomwood Close, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 by Boston magistrates for failing to give information to policeon July 9, 2021, relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points. An allegation that Mirza drove at 35mph exceeding a 30mph limit on June 5, 2021, in Tattershall, was withdrawn.