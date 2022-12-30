Defendants from the Grantham area have appeared before magistrates this month and sentenced for drink driving, theft, and even fitting an exhaust system to their car to make more noise.

These are the results from recent cases in Lincolnshire magistrates' courts.

Daniel Scoffield, aged 33, of Witham Place, Grantham, and Tony Bateman, aged 45, of East Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of groceries worth £37. 55 from Grantham Asda on November 30, 2022. They were both given a 12-m0nth conditional discharge. Costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26 were ordered against both men. Further charges of the theft of power tools worth £37.55 from Aldi on November 23 2022, the theft of meat worth £152 from Aldi on November 16, 2022, and the theft of groceries from Aldi on November 28 2022 were all withdrawn.

Sam Francis Kirton, aged 33, of Stephenson Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki in Market Rasen on November 6, 2022, which had been fitted with an exhaust system altered to increase the noise made by the escape of exhaust gases. He was fined £138 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.

Lewis Mark Smith, aged 28, of Edward Street, Grantham, was fined £220 for owning a Mercedes when the registration mark on the front and back of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations as the letter spacing did not comply. He was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88.

Martin Clarke, aged 39, of Church View, Great Gonerby, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, namely a police officer, in Grantham on December 24, 2022. He was jailed for 20 weeks. A surcharge of £154 was ordered.

James Coupland, aged 31, of Launds Green, South Witham, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Templars Way, South Witham, on October 15, 2022. The proportion of alcohol was 154 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal limit is 107 milligrammes. Coupland was disqualfied from driving for 12 months and fined £300. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £120.

Jack Allen, aged 25, of Charles Avenue, Ancaster, drove in Guildhall Street, Grantham, on December 4, 2022, while over the alcohol limit, namely 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Allen was disqualified from driving for 25 months and fined £833. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £333.

Jacob Ball, aged 22, of Reedings Lane, Barrowby, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Belton lane, Grantham, on June 4, 2022, when the proportion of alcohol was 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Ball was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £200. Another charge of driving without due care and attention was withdrawn.

Ashley Groves, aged 26, of Dysart Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to stealing cash to the value of £2,260 and two rings, value unknown, from a house in Dysart Road on December 2, 2022. He was ordered to pay compensation of £2,260. There was no order for costs.

Edward De La Rue, aged 36, of Sleaford Road, Stragglethorpe, pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A1 northbound at Gonerby Moor on November 16, 2022, when the proportion of alcohol was 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. De la Rue was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £738. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £295.

Daniel Adam Townsend, aged 20, of Swinegate, Grantham, pleaded guilty to riding a Yamaha motorcycle on Castlegate, Grantham, on May 29, 2021, while the propotion of alcohol, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, was above the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Townsend was disqualified from holding a

licence for 12 months and was fined £300. He was ordered to pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £47. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife in Grantham on May 29, 2021. He was fined £300.

Andrew John Jallands, aged 42, of Dysart Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the A46 at the Nettleham roundabout onJune 8, 2022. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £66.

Dajana Szeptak, aged 28, of New Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Dysart Road, Grantham, on October 19, 2022. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264. Her licence was endorsed with six points. She also pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driving licence on October 19, 2022. No separate penalty was made.