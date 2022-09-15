Results from recent cases at Lincolnshire magistrates courts include:

James Ailmore, 38, of Union Street, Grantham, admitted the theft of jewellery worth £6,500 from MD Jewellers in Grantham on September 7. He was jailed for 16 weeks. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £154.

Anthony Smith, 44, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to common assault on a police officer on February 8, 2022 when he appeared before Lincoln magistrates on September 12. He received a conditional discharge of two years. He pleaded not guilty to resisting four police officers in the execution of their duty on February 8 and not guilty to failing to surrender to police bail. These were dismissed because of lack of evidence.