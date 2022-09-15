Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham defendants called before magistrates for theft, assault and drink driving

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:23, 15 September 2022
 | Updated: 17:23, 15 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Results from recent cases at Lincolnshire magistrates courts include:

James Ailmore, 38, of Union Street, Grantham, admitted the theft of jewellery worth £6,500 from MD Jewellers in Grantham on September 7. He was jailed for 16 weeks. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £154.

Anthony Smith, 44, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to common assault on a police officer on February 8, 2022 when he appeared before Lincoln magistrates on September 12. He received a conditional discharge of two years. He pleaded not guilty to resisting four police officers in the execution of their duty on February 8 and not guilty to failing to surrender to police bail. These were dismissed because of lack of evidence.

Courts Crime Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE