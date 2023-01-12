Two brothers raised £2,500 to install a defibrillator at a retirement community.

A defibrillator was installed outside Brick Kiln Place in Springfield Road, Grantham, thanks to the efforts of residents Maurice and Gordon Fry, aged 82 and 80 respectively.

The life-saving piece of equipment was installed on Friday January 6 and is now live and ready to be used.

Residents of Brick Kiln Place who supported the defibrillator fundraiser. Gordon Fry is directly left of the defibrillator while Maurice is second from the right, wearing a white polo. (61805300)

Now, if anyone in the area needs to use a defibrillator in an emergency, they will be able to access the one at Brick Kiln Place.

It can be found to the right of the main door after turning left when entering the car park.

The fundraising campaign was the idea of Maurice, who has lived at Brick Kiln Place since March 2021.

Gordon, Esther and Maurice Fry point to where the defibrillator can be found. (61805297)

He is on the entertainment committee there and he explained that he reignited the committee’s idea to fit a defibrillator before lockdown.

Gordon moved to the community six months before Maurice and supported his brother with the fundraising. Maurice thanked everyone for donating, including family, friends and other residents.

He said: “Whether it was small or large [contribution], it was appreciated.”

Maurice explained that Gordon’s daughters, Esther and Jessica, had also helped with the campaign.

“They’ve done a lot of work,” he added. “ “The main thing was to get it to the local community.”

Maurice explained that he would be “virtually” looking after the defibrillator while he is there, with the backing of Lace Housing, which runs Brick Kiln Place.