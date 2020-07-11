Delays as train 'hits obstruction' on railway near Grantham
Published: 13:20, 11 July 2020
| Updated: 13:20, 11 July 2020
A train has "hit an obstruction" on the railway between Grantham and Newark North Gate, causing delays.
According to National Rail, disruption is expected until around 2pm.
A spokesman said: "Please be aware that trains and stations may be busier than usual during times of disruption, please consider delaying your journey if you are unable to maintain a two-metre distance between yourself and other customers."
