Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Road closed near Folkingham on the A15/A52 Sleaford roundabout after lorry leaves road

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:22, 07 March 2023
 | Updated: 10:23, 07 March 2023

A road is closed in one direction after a lorry left the carriageway.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that a road closure is in place on the A15/A52 Sleaford roundabout to Folkingham after a lorry left the road.

The road is closed southbound from Sleaford towards Folkingham.

A lorry has left the road near Folkingham. Image: Lincolnshire Police (62249963)
A lorry has left the road near Folkingham. Image: Lincolnshire Police (62249963)

Emergency services first confirmed the closure at 9.24am today, which will allow recovery to take place.

A police spokesperson said that it was a "damage only collision".

Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE