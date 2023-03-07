A road is closed in one direction after a lorry left the carriageway.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that a road closure is in place on the A15/A52 Sleaford roundabout to Folkingham after a lorry left the road.

The road is closed southbound from Sleaford towards Folkingham.

A lorry has left the road near Folkingham. Image: Lincolnshire Police (62249963)

Emergency services first confirmed the closure at 9.24am today, which will allow recovery to take place.

A police spokesperson said that it was a "damage only collision".