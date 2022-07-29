More news, no ads

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1.

Drivers travelling southbound along the A1 in Rutland are facing long delays as traffic has come to a halt.

There are queues between Colsterworth and Stretton, with traffic sensors indicating there has been a possible accident.

A1 stock photo

Traffic travelling northbound near Stretton is also travelling slowly, although it is still moving.

Leicestershire Police have been called to the incident.