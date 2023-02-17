Home   News   Article

Van overturns on A1 south of Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:26, 17 February 2023
 | Updated: 11:02, 17 February 2023

A van has overturned on the A1 southbound.

The van is reported to have crashed into the central reservation at Stoke Rochford and one lane is closed.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Incident 93 of today, reported at 8.46am is a single-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound before Colsterworth services involving a van.

The van is overturned. Photo: RSM Photography (62498285)
"Minor injuries reported. One of the lanes on the A1 is currently closed."

There are delays of 10 minutes on the A1 southbound, the AA reports.

