Van overturns on A1 south of Grantham
Published: 10:26, 17 February 2023
| Updated: 11:02, 17 February 2023
A van has overturned on the A1 southbound.
The van is reported to have crashed into the central reservation at Stoke Rochford and one lane is closed.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Incident 93 of today, reported at 8.46am is a single-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound before Colsterworth services involving a van.
"Minor injuries reported. One of the lanes on the A1 is currently closed."
There are delays of 10 minutes on the A1 southbound, the AA reports.