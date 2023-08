A lorry has broken down on the A1.

Traffic is moving normally again after there were delays on the A1 northbound between the A52 Tollemache Road north and A52 Barrowby turnoff, the AA reported.

One witness said this is due to a broken down lorry blocking the road.

A witness says a lorry has broken down causing it to block the road. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more details.