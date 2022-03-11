Delays have been reported on the A1 in both directions following a collision.

Lincolnshire Police reported that they were closing a section of the A1 at Archers Way, Great Ponton after a collision.

The closure was required so that a trailer could be safely recovered.

Police road closure. (50873990)

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision and diversions are in place.

AA reported delays on the A1 nearby to Great Ponton going in both directions.

Delays of seven minutes and increasing delays on theA1 Southbound between A1 and Green Lane were reported, with an average speed of 10 mph.

Eight minute delays were reported on the A1 Northbound carriageway between the B6403 (Woolsthorpe / Easton Turn Off) and the B1174 (Grantham South / Little Ponton Junction).