Delays on A1 following single car collision near Gonerby Moor, Grantham
Published: 17:06, 30 November 2021
| Updated: 17:07, 30 November 2021
Police have confirmed delays on the A1 after a road traffic collision.
Lincolnshire Police officers are currently dealing with a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 northbound carriageway near Gonerby Moor.
Police confirmed that the nearside lane had been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and that there would be "some delays".