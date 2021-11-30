Home   News   Article

Delays on A1 following single car collision near Gonerby Moor, Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:06, 30 November 2021
 | Updated: 17:07, 30 November 2021

Police have confirmed delays on the A1 after a road traffic collision.

Lincolnshire Police officers are currently dealing with a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 northbound carriageway near Gonerby Moor.

Police confirmed that the nearside lane had been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and that there would be "some delays".

Police are at the scene of the collision. (52446441)
