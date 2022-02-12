Emergency services have attended a crash on the A1 where a vehicle left the carriageway.

Traffic delays have been reported following an incident on the A1 southbound, where a vehicle left the carriageway.

The AA reported serious delays from the Allington/Foston turn off to the Marston turn off on the southbound carriageway.

Police news (54775233)

Eye witnesses reported that an air ambulance landed as a result of the crash, with Lincolnshire Police also at the scene.

At around 4.45pm, it was reported that all lanes had stopped and traffic was stationary, with detours in operation.