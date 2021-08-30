Delays on the A1 to the south of Grantham have been reported this afternoon following an accident.

The AA has confirmed that one lane is closed due to an accident, with four vehicles involved, on A1 Great North Road before the Colsterworth Services Junction, which was reported just before 3.00pm today (Monday).

A witness has stated that the A1 northbound carriageway is currently blocked just south of Colsterworth, with the AA stating that delays of seven minutes can be expected on the A1 Great North Road northbound.

The A1 Northbound is currently blocked just south of Colsterworth. Photo: R Mortiss (50722246)

The AA are also reporting slow traffic on the A1 northbound between North and South Witham.