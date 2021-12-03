Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Delays reported on the A1 in both directions near Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:34, 03 December 2021
 | Updated: 13:34, 03 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Traffic delays in both directions are being reported on the A1 near Grantham.

One lane is closed and traffic is slow due to stalled vehicle on the A1 Southbound between B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn off) and the A52 (Barrowby turn off).

This is affecting traffic heading from Long Bennington towards Colsterworth.

A1 delays (53497142)
A1 delays (53497142)

Delays are also reported northbound at Great Ponton.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE