Traffic delays in both directions are being reported on the A1 near Grantham.

One lane is closed and traffic is slow due to stalled vehicle on the A1 Southbound between B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn off) and the A52 (Barrowby turn off).

This is affecting traffic heading from Long Bennington towards Colsterworth.

Delays are also reported northbound at Great Ponton.