Traffic is being delayed by up to 16 minutes on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth.

The AA is reporting traffic moving slowly between Easton and Colsterworth.

It says there are delays of up to 16 minutes between Grantham and Stamford on the southbound carriageway.

Delays are reported on the A1 southbound (57588858)

Are you stuck in traffic on the A1? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk with your news.