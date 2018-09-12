Plans to create a joint-venture company with the private sector to help South Kesteven District Council fulfill its economic ambitions have taken a major move forward.

Last Thursday’s cabinet meeting recommended that the September 27 meeting of the full council creates a new company, DeliverSK.

Cabinet also delegated Coun Helen Goral, cabinet member for growth and communications, with two senior council directors, be given authority to select and confirm the private sector investment partner, as well as enter into any legal agreements needed to create the company.

Members backed a budget of up to £100,000 for initial start-up costs, plus up to £500,000 as initial working capital for DeliverSK. Coun Goral and the two senior directors would also be given authority to invest the working capital in DeliverSK, once the company is set up.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of council leader Matthew Lee and chief executive Aidan Rave to be the council’s nominated board members of DeliverSK. SKDC’s deputy leader Kelham Cooke would also be their nominated substitute.

Cabinet also backed a governance review of all council-owned companies and DeliverSK to ensure decision-making is transparent and open, and those companies are also empowered to fulfil their stated purpose.

A council report said creating the joint-venture DeliverSK, would let SKDC share project risks, whilst also benefitting from the commercial expertise and finance of a private sector partner. Projects would also happen faster.