Delivery company Deliveroo launches in Grantham

Food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Grantham today.

Customers can now order food from any of 18 restaurants and grocery retailers in the area.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables people to order food for delivery in their area.

Deliveroo is now working with independent restaurants like Fusion Buffet Grantham and Galaxy Fish Bar, as well as well-known high street favourites like KFC, Papa John's and Subway.

The company says it will continue to add more local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

The full list of local restaurants joining the platform are:

Co-op - Dysart Road

Majestic Wine - Grantham

Morrisons

KFC

Papa John's

Subway - Bridge End Road

Subway - High Street Grantham

Fusion Buffet Grantham

Galaxy Fish Bar

Indulgence Delivered

Bar Retro

Grantham Pizza Hot

Hop Sing

Katana Japanese Cuisine

Lupulo

Luscious Gelato

Sandra's Corner

The Leaf South Indian Restaurant

In celebration of the launch in Grantham, Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders using the code: NEWROOTOWN. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 per order.

The company says working with Deliveroo increases restaurants’ sales as they can reach a wider range of customers. This enables restaurants to expand their businesses, often employing more staff, broadening their menus and lengthening opening times as a result.

Deliveroo is looking for up to 50 people in Grantham to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

This comes as Deliveroo will also be extending further into the suburbs of existing cities or towns that it currently operates in. The drive behind the rapid expansion is underpinned by the company’s belief that people in every part of the UK should have access to amazing meals wherever and whenever they want them.

Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said: "At last, we've arrived in Grantham. We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!"

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.