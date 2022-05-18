People are being given the chance to delve into their local history this month as part of War Graves Week.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) is offering free tours of St Andrew’s Churchyard, Cranwell, on May 28.

War Graves Week is an initiative aimed at encouraging people from the local community to come together and discover the World War heritage on their doorstep – learning about the stories of those commemorated by the CWGC and the skills, dedication and expertise of those CWGC staff and volunteers who work to keep their memory alive.

The free guided tour on May 28 will take place at 10.30am at St Andrew’s in Cranwell and will give people the chance to discover the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces that died in the First and Second World Wars who are buried in their community.

More than 70 casualties from World War One and World War Two are buried at St Andrew’s.

During the tour, residents will learn about the Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times project – the focus of this year’s War Graves Week. Further information is available at www.cwgc.org/wargravesweek

The tours will be led by local resident, Gp Capt (retd) Christopher Finn, who is a volunteer guide for the CWGC.

Christopher said: “Behind every name on a war grave or memorial in St Andrew’s is a human story waiting to be discovered and War Graves Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“I’d encourage everyone locally to join one of the tours to reconnect with their local history to learn about the courageous ordinary people from our community who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

To book a tour go to www.cwgc.org/tours