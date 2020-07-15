A parish council is demanding action after a serious accident involving three vehicles on the A1 last week.

Marston Parish Council is calling on highways authorities to take action after a woman was seriously hurt in the accident on Thursday on the southbound carriageway near the Esso petrol station. The woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Traffic travelling on the northbound carriageway was temporarily stopped to allow traffic travelling south to cross over. The accident happened at 4.30pm and the road was not fully open until 2.30am the next morning.