Demand made for roundabouts on A52 at Grantham A1 junction to reduce accidents

A village parish council has called for changes to two “very dangerous” junctions.

Barrowby Parish Council has made a case for changes to the junctions that connect the A52 with the A1 near the village.

Phil Cupit, chair of Barrowby Parish Council, has put forward suggestions for roundabouts, both where the A52 meets the A1 south, as well as the T Junction into Barrowby on the A1 northbound sliproad.

Where High Road, Barrowby meets the A1 northbound sliproad. (49670898)

He said that something needs to be done on those particular stretches of road to “keep cars at a calm and reasonable speed” and noted that a roundabout is “a natural traffic calmer”.

Mr Cupit expressed concerns that once the Grantham Southern Relief Road is completed, there will be increased traffic flow around the village.

He said: “The village is not designed to take on HGVs.

The A52 junction to get on the A1 southbound. (49670901)

“At the moment accidents [on the A1 or A52] cause gridlock in the village.”

Mr Cupit is worried that, with more HGVs using the Southern Relief Road to bypass Grantham, the traffic problems near Barrowby would be exacerbated.

“It’s all well and good planning roads, but you need to consider the consequences and we don’t think that’s been done in Barrowby’s case,” he added.

“We don’t want to have to wait until the A1 has been upgraded. We know the need is there.”

The parish council also highlighted that increased westward traffic would make the “uncontrolled and blind” pedestrian crossing on the A1 north slip road “very dangerous”.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highway, said: “We appreciate Barrowby Parish Council’s feedback and understand their concerns. However, this junction is controlled by Highways England, not the county council.

“It’s also difficult to commit to any other major infrastructure projects in the area until we can see what effect Grantham’s new relief road has on the road network when it opens in 2023.

“In the meantime, we’ll be engaging with local people, businesses and organisations this September as we develop a new transport strategy for Grantham, and these sorts of ideas are exactly what we want to hear once our online survey is live.

“We’ll be sharing dates and details for the survey and public drop-in events in the coming weeks, once confirmed.”

The Journal has asked Highways England for comment.