Demands for action after yet another arson attack on former social club in Grantham
Published: 12:00, 17 January 2021
There have been calls for urgent action following another arson attack on a former social club in Grantham.
Firefighters were called to the latest in a sries of fires at the former Westgate Social Club last Friday morning, raising fears that a blaze could spread to other buildings in the area.
The fire took hold in the derelict building, damaging a stage and a quarter of the roof.