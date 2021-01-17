Home   News   Article

Demands for action after yet another arson attack on former social club in Grantham

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 17 January 2021

There have been calls for urgent action following another arson attack on a former social club in Grantham.

Firefighters were called to the latest in a sries of fires at the former Westgate Social Club last Friday morning, raising fears that a blaze could spread to other buildings in the area.

The fire took hold in the derelict building, damaging a stage and a quarter of the roof.

