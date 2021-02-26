Calls have been made for verges to be restored after they were churned up by vehicles.

It is claimed that vehicles belonging to a contractor fixing roofs of council homes in an area of Grantham are mainly to blame.

The verges on Byron Avenue, Tennyson Avenue and Shakespeare Avenue “have been destroyed” by the roofing contractors employed by South Kesteven District Council, says county councillor Linda Wootton.

Verges in the Harrowby area have been left rutted and muddy. (44604033)

Coun Wootten, who represents the area, said: “I have been in talks with all interested parties. The contractor has been spoken to and now, in general, they park on the road.

“One resident contacted me who is very upset about the state of the area and he, like me, does not expect the taxpayer to pick up the bill for repairs.

“The roofing repairs are meant to be completed by the end of April, whereby I look forward to a repair plan to be put in place.”

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “All I want is the damage to be made good so we get the summer off on the best foot. If it is left as it is, it will only carry on and get worse.”

A spokesman for SKDC said: “The contractors are repairing any damage to the verges during the process of work.”

Last year large planters were installed on verges outside the Tesco Express on Keats Avenue after years of wrangling between the store and the county council’s highways department over how to stop vehicles churning the grass into mud.