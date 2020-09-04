A volunteer support group have been delivering surprise gift bags to let their clients know that they are thinking of them.

The Grantham Volunteer Dementia Support (GVDS) team have been unable to hold their

monthly lunch club, carers’ group or weekly drop-In information stand due to the Covid 19 restrictions.

The Grantham Volunteer Dementia Support Team. (41908924)

Despite still supporting their clients with regular telephone calls, they decided they alsowanted to surprise them with a small gift bag each filled with treats.

Local businesses showed their support by providing the group with small plants, attractive carriers and sweet treats for the gift bags.

Alastair Hawken, of Grantham Gingerbread, also donated four dozen gingerbread men.

They also included a photograph of the team and cards.

Once complete the volunteers spent two days delivering all the gift bags to their clients in Grantham and the surrounding villages.

The GVDS was set up more than 30 years ago when the need for a carers’ support group was realised.

Read more CoronavirusGrantham