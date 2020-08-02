Staff at a Grantham dental surgery have been trialling a new way of working since reopening to patients last month.

Maltings Dental Surgery, in Commercial Road, has introduced an iPad. While still using a runner nurse to collect patients from the car park, it also wanted to incorporate the iPad to make it easier to communicate using instant messaging and software.

Dental nurse Hannah Coverley said: “We have managed to download the software we use in surgery on to the iPad so our runner nurse can see the diaries, check patients in and instant message to the surgeries, too. This has proved to work well and reduce delays - every minute to an appointment is important.”