A Grantham dental practice has been going above and beyond to support the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colleagues at the Maltings Dental Surgery, in Commercial Road, have often stretched further than their normal dental professional roles to help out where they can, including volunteering, shopping, providing aid, checking in on vulnerable patients and making local donations.

Practice manager Louise Butler is impressed with how the team has come together to help those most in need.

She said: “We are grateful for the loyalty and trust our local community has shown us over the years in providing dental health care and we feel it is important to reciprocate that involvement within the Grantham community.

“Our team has been eager to provide care and assistance where they can – as that’s just in our nature. During the first lockdown we had staff members offering their help with supermarket shopping trips – even being in contact with the council to ensure a greater reach and service.”

Staff members have also called their patients in the vulnerable categories to ensure they were safe and that they had sufficient support throughout.

Some team members even went further and volunteered to help in other health care establishments, including dental nurse Chloe Stanton.

Chloe was called upon to collect shopping and essential items for vulnerable people. She has since received a letter of recognition to thank her for her participation.

The practice has continued to support the Grantham Foodbank with bags of shopping during the pandemic.

Louise added: “As a team we have received several contributions and put together a hamper to donate to the foodbank. We were also lucky enough to receive a hamper from a dental organisation prior to the festive period full of dental products and gadgets – we were not entirely sure at first what to do with this but after suggestions from the team we have decided to raffle this amongst the team and donate the money raised to the foodbank.”

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury was grateful for the hamper donation.

He said“One of Grantham Foodbank’s straplines is restoring dignity. To receive items to help with oral hygiene is a key point in restoring a person’s dignity.

“So to receive these hygiene items and to be able to distribute them to the clients sent to us by front line agencies is a real blessing and massively appreciated.”

As some of the practice’s clinical staff members have already received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination, Jason Wong, a partner of the Maltings Dental Practice, has also been learning how to administer the vaccination to enable him to offer his help in the battle against the

virus.

Louise added: “We are very grateful to still have the opportunity to provide dental health care and have our doors open to those that need us.”