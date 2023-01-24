A dentist at a Grantham practice has told patients that she will stop seeing NHS patients after March.

Dr Alicia Patel, of Appoline Dental Care, in Dysart Road, sent a letter to patients informing them that, after March 31, 2023, she will not be treating NHS adult patients, but will continue to see children registered to her for free up to the age of 18.

The letter explained that the current situation "is not sustainable or compatible with my principles of being the best dentist I can be for my patients".

A Google Street View of outside Appoline Dental Care. Credit: Google Street View (59905400)

In October, Dr Hamza Haseeb, also of Appoline, made a similar announcement to patients, citing a "chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry by successive governments coupled with rapidly rising costs" as reasons for no longer seeing NHS patients.

The letter from Dr Patel said: "As a dentist my main priority is being able to give quality time to my patients, thus providing the highest level of compassion, kindness and standard of dental treatment.

"Due to various circumstances, such as staff shortages and the rising costs of maintaining the practice, this has become increasingly difficult to sustain whilst providing an excellent level of care with growing patient demand.

"Going forward, to provide this level of care, I have come to the difficult decision that I will be continuing to provide care to my patients outside of the NHS and on a private basis.

"I have proudly worked within the NHS for several years, however, the current situation is not sustainable or compatible with my principles of being the best dentist I can be for my patients.

"I look forward to being able to offer various plans to help you plan your dental care which will be outlined in this letter so you can find a format which suits you.

"This will allow me to use the best materials, equipment and most importantly, have more availability to give you the time and attention you deserve.

"I want to ensure that children are continually looked after and as so will continue to see children registered with me free of charge up to the age of 18."

A patient who received Dr Patel's letter, and asked not to be named, said: "This is such a blow, I feel all the dentists will go the same way. People are struggling as it is with the cost-of-living crisis, now this."

The patient added that other NHS dentists are "miles away and some only take referrals", adding that "this is our health, and that is important".

Appoline has been approached for comment, but none has yet been received.