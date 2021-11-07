Youngsters showed off their brightest smiles when they received a visit from the dentist last week.

Children 1st nursery on Trent Road, Grantham, invited Hayley Henson from The Maltings Dental Practice on Commercial Road, to talk to the children as part of the nursery's ‘People Who Help Us’ topic.

The children have been learning about how to brush their teeth and what happens when they go to the dentist.

The dental practice also donated some role play resources for the youngsters to act out the dentist experience to boost their confidence.

Early years teacher Nicola Lanckham said: "We counted how many teeth we could see and checked to make sure they were healthy. Afterwards, the children had a big discussion about healthy and unhealthy foods."

Sam Penn-Berkeley, acting manager added: "The children were very excited to get stuck in a pretend to be dentists themselves and learn about oral health."

