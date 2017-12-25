Denton church hosts nativity scenes

A village church hosted its first nativity weekend that featured 25 different nativity scenes made from different types of materials.

More than 70 people from the village visited St Andrews Church in Denton on Saturday and Sunday to see the festive scenes.

Church treasurer Virginia Leverton helped to organise the weekend.

She said: “We were going to host a Christmas tree festival but as lots of churches already do that, we wanted to be a bit different, so we decided to ask residents in the village to either make or bring in their own nativity scene to display.”

The church ended up with knitted scenes, ones made out of recycled materials and even a Lego scene.

Children from Denton Primary School also got involved and made a variety of 3D scenes out of lolly pop sticks, Lego and clay.

Class one teacher Miss Croft said: “The school works closely with the church so it was something we wanted the children to be involved in.”

Virginia added: “The entire weekend was a great success. As well as enjoying the numerous scenes on display, visitors also tucked into refreshments, which had been baked by the village ladies.”

It was such a success that the church decided to leave the nativity scenes on display for a performance by the Belvoir Wassailers on Tuesday evening.

Virgina added: “We decided that it would be lovely for them to remain in the church for their singing event. It seemed fitting really.”

After such a good turnout, the church are hoping to make it an annual event.