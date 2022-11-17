A survey has been sent out to residents who live in or are close to protection or surveillance zone following confirmed cases of bird flu within Lincolnshire.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs sent out the letter to households that are within a 10km distance of a confirmed outbreak.

Christine Middlemiss, UK chief veterinary officer, wrote the letter and said: "To assure the health status of birds within the area around confirmed infections, we need to complete a survey of susceptible birds.

"If you keep poultry such as chickens, duck or geese, game birds, pigeons, or other birds even if you keep them as pets, we need you to take action.

"If you do not keep poultry or captive birds, you can still help us by reporting wild birds."

Within Lincolnshire, cases of avian flu have been confirmed at a commercial premises in Ancaster and a poultry farm near Woodhall Spa.

Those who need to register their birds can do it by using the enclosed form in the letter and sending it by email to surveillance@alpha.gov.uk.

They can also do it by calling 03300 416589, and lines are open from 8.30am until 5pm Monday to Friday.

If an individual has 50 birds or more they must register them by law, but if they have 50 or less then "we strongly advise that you register them also," Ms Middlemiss said.

To register birds, this must be done by Wednesday, November 23.

To report any suspected cases of avian flu, this must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 03000 200 301.

For owners who want to make sure their birds are kept safe from infection, they can visit www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu#latest-situation.

To check where the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone is, see at defra.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/.

Bird owners should keep "high standards of biosecurity - as good practice for the health of your birds," the letter also said.

Ms Middlemiss signs off the letter by saying: "The Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) - is working tirelessly to tackle any confirmed case of bird flu.

"Whilst we are doing everything we can, animal disease control is everybody's responsibility, and we need your support."