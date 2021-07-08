South Kesteven District Council has confirmed the purchase of the former Fenland Foods site in Grantham as the new base for its waste collection depot.

The council declined to say how much was paid for the land on Turnpike Close, near the town’s police station, but said it was “over the moon” at acquiring the site, which will provide additional accommodation as the district grows.

Councillor Peter Moseley, SKDC cabinet member for commercial and operations, is leading the project, which will see 150 waste collection and Street Scene services staff relocate from the present Alexandra Road location. Housing maintenance and repairs staff will also be making the move.

The former Fenland Foods is demolished. (44588532)

He said: “I can confirm that SKDC has successfully acquired the Fenland Foods site for the relocation of the council’s refuse depot.

“One of our main Corporate Plan goals is to have a depot that is fit for the future and when this site came along I was over the moon that we were able to secure it.

“It really is a win-win situation. It’s in an ideal location close to the A1, will be good for the environment and will help us save money.”

SKDC said surveys of the site would be carried out and a planning application submitted.

Coun Moseley added: “Providing a modern, energy-efficient depot will have a positive impact on the council’s carbon reduction target and is a great opportunity to further develop an essential service while providing running and maintenance cost saving.”

Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said the Investment in a new facility would ensure that the council provided a service to meet the needs of the future.

He said:”We will be able to future-proof our refuse collection service, in a way that means we are investing in our services to deliver excellent value for money for the residents of South Kesteven.”

The current waste depot site off Alexandra Road is neighboured by Lincolnshire County Council’s household waste recycling centre.

The county council says it has no plans to move the tip from its current location.

Fenland Foods was built in 1986 and stood empty for 12 years after initially being mothballed by its owner Northern Foods in 2008 when it lost a contract with Marks and Spencer to provide Italian meals.

It led to 700 people being made redundant.

Demolition work began in February to clear the factory units, after Brackley Property Developments, a Leicester-based firm which specialises in commercial developments such as office suites and business parks, applied for permission from SKDC to level the site.

Its planning application aubmitted the summer before stated its intention to “facilitate new development” of industrial and commercial units.