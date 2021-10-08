The deputy leader of a council has stepped down from his role to focus on 'personal business activities'.

It was announced today (Friday, October 8) that Coun Barry Dobson (Con - Dole Wood) has resigned as the deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and deputy leader of the Conservative group.

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick), leader of the council, said: "I would personally like to thank Barry for all his support throughout the last two years since I was elected leader of the council.

Barry Dobson

"I am pleased to say that he will remain on the Cabinet in his role looking after our leisure portfolio and plans for investment into leisure."

In the interim until a future meeting of the Conservative Group, Coun Adam Stokes has been appointed as the new deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council.

"I am pleased that Adam has agreed to take on this role, he is an experienced councillor and has represented Grantham for over ten years.

Kelham Cooke

"I very much look forward to working with Adam and our Conservative team as we continue to deliver for the residents of South Kesteven," added Coun Cooke.

The formal announcement of the deputy leader will be presented at the next full council meeting of South Kesteven District Council.