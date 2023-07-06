The deputy mayor was ‘delighted’ to attend a church performance at the weekend.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Deputy Mayor of Grantham, went to see St John’s Winter Singers at St John’s Spitalgate Church, in Station Road on Saturday, July 1.

The event saw a combination of church music, classical music and contemporary songs performed in the day and the evening was rounded off with a reprise of the traditional sea shanty The Wellerman.

The St John's Winters Singer sang at the church on Saturday, July 1.

Coun Morgan said: “The beautiful church came to life with the sound of the amazing choir directed by Helen Winter, daughter of highly respected, now sadly passed, former leader of the choir Geoffrey Winter and his wife Celia, who sold raffle tickets on the night.”

The event, hosted by Father Clay Rountree and St John’s Church volunteers, was raising funds for maintenance of the church.

The choir practices at St John's Church at 7pm on Friday evenings with newcomers welcome.