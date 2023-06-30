The deputy mayor has paid a visit to a college art department.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, deputy Mayor of Grantham, visited the Grantham College Art Department on Wednesday (June 28).

Coun Morgan said: “[It was] a lovely visit to Grantham College art department – to see some amazing work by our local talented students.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Deputy Mayor of Grantham (right) at Grantham College.

“Many thanks to the wonderful staff team there.”

The Deputy Mayor praised the work of the 'local talented students'.

Grantham College is in Stonebridge Road, Grantham.