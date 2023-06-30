Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Deputy Mayor visits Grantham College art department

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 30 June 2023

The deputy mayor has paid a visit to a college art department.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, deputy Mayor of Grantham, visited the Grantham College Art Department on Wednesday (June 28).

Coun Morgan said: “[It was] a lovely visit to Grantham College art department – to see some amazing work by our local talented students.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Deputy Mayor of Grantham (right) at Grantham College.
Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Deputy Mayor of Grantham (right) at Grantham College.

“Many thanks to the wonderful staff team there.”

The Deputy Mayor praised the work of the 'local talented students'.
The Deputy Mayor praised the work of the 'local talented students'.
The Deputy Mayor praised the work of the 'local talented students'.
The Deputy Mayor praised the work of the 'local talented students'.

Grantham College is in Stonebridge Road, Grantham.

Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE