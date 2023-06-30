Deputy Mayor visits Grantham College art department
Published: 14:00, 30 June 2023
The deputy mayor has paid a visit to a college art department.
Councillor Charmaine Morgan, deputy Mayor of Grantham, visited the Grantham College Art Department on Wednesday (June 28).
Coun Morgan said: “[It was] a lovely visit to Grantham College art department – to see some amazing work by our local talented students.
“Many thanks to the wonderful staff team there.”
Grantham College is in Stonebridge Road, Grantham.