'Derelict' Grantham Canal lock fills with water after being restored

An historic canal lock has been filled with water this week after a project to restore it was finally completed.

The Canal and River Trust, Grantham Canal Society (GCS) and the Waterway Recovery Group have been working for the past two years to restore the formerly derelict lock 14 on the Grantham Canal, in the Vale of Belvoir, as part of a five-year project to bring locks 14 and 15 back into use.

The restoration had been on hold for several months due to the coronavirus lockdown, before the final work could be completed.

Lock 14. (42903415)

Mark Owen, construction manager for the Canal and River Trust and site manager at lock 14, praised the teamwork.

He said: “Work on site ceased for three months from March. This resulted in the final works being more difficult due to deteriorating weather. It would have been completed over the summer had we not had to close for lockdown.”

The project was awarded an £830,500 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore both locks 14 and 15.

The project has already seen the full restoration of lock 15 which last year welcomed its first boat since falling into dereliction in the 1920s.

Mike Stone, chairman of the GCS, praised the volunteers who have been instrumental in completing the restoration.

He added: “GCS volunteers are now some of the most experienced volunteers in lock construction in the country. We must thank them all for the thousands of hours they have committed to the completion of this project.”

In addition to lottery funding, GCS raised £110,000 with the support of members and local communities.

The project also received support from WREN, the Donald Forrester Trust, the family of Alan Applewhite, and Michael Worth on behalf of the Waynflete Charitable Trust.

Find out more at: www.granthamcanal.org