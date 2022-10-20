The owners of the Grantham Designer Outlet Village say they are 'on target' to open the site with major brands in 2024.

Rioja Estates also says that it is in discussions with a major investor and major brands who are showing an interest in coming to Grantham.

In March 2021, work began on the construction of the £100 million outlet village south of Grantham between the A1 and Spittlegate Level with a groundbreaking ceremony. It was hoped at the time that the first phase of the village would open in summer 2023, with a second phase opening in 2025/26.

A visual of how the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will look when finished. (60110537)

The first phase of the development is expected to include 90 units with a second phase opening with a total of 130 units.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Estates, said: "The Grantham Designer Outlet Village continues to attract investment and interest despite the uncertain economic and political climate.

"We are in legal discussions with both major brands who want to come to Grantham as well as a significant institutional investor who recognises the opportunity and will help accelerate progress, however commercial sensitivities means that we cannot name names just yet.

An artist's impression of how the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will look. (51024757)

"It's encouraging that Grantham is continuing to attract attention from what is, after all, a pan European market.

"We remain on target to begin construction for brands to open in Grantham Designer Outlet Village in the latter half of 2024."

Last year, Mr Membrey said the retail village had attracted some "top draw, quality names that you will only find in London or some of the bigger cities" and said that 70 to 75 per cent of the village would be filled by big brand names when the first phase opens.

An artist's impression of how the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will look. (51024739)

On the Grantham Designer Outlet Village Facebook page, it says: "Upon opening in 2024, the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will become one of the UK’s best shopping, dining and leisure destinations, bringing £100 million investment to Grantham and the nearby area, and creating up to 1,500 permanent jobs.

"As well as many of the most popular designer fashion brands, Grantham Designer Outlet Village will become home to a state-of-the-art restaurants and café area, with stunning design inspired by the outdoor, social café culture, and adding to the family-friendly atmosphere of the Village.

"In addition to being socially sustainable (10 per cent of the projected 3.5 million annual visitors are also expected to visit Grantham town centre, its shops and restaurants) the scheme has already been awarded the leading industry accreditation for environmentally sustainable buildings."

Last year Rioja announced that Levi's and Armani were among the top brands to sign up to the retail village.

Alongside restaurants and coffee shops, Rioja said the first phase of the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will bring up to 90 "premium and globally-recognised high street and independent labels" to the region, all priced at up to 70 per cent off the RRP.

Another designer outlet village has been planned by Downtown at its site at Gonerby Moor where it hopes to provide more than 100 outlet stores.

South Kesteven District Council has approved Downtown's plans.