Construction of a £100 million designer outlet village on the outskirts of Grantham is due to begin in a few months.

But the coronavirus pandemic has meant that the company behind the Grantham Designer Outlet Village, to be built between Spittlegate Level and a new junction on the A1, will include new features to keep visitors and staff safe on site, even though the opening date is not until 2022.

Extra features of the 130-unit village, being built by Rioja Developments,could include markings to ensure social distancing, if it is still necessary, and sanitisation points.