Milkshakes and Cookie Dough proved to be the most popular items at the opening of a new dessert shop in Grantham.

Whitney Lewis and partner Matt Surdo, both of Greetham, opened a branch of Alaskan Ice, at 11 High Street, yesterday (Tuesday), serving a range of waffles, muffins, flapjacks, sundaes, cookie dough and milkshakes.

Orders quickly arrived both in-store and online after the official opening at 4pm.

Whitney Lewis and Matt Surdo opened Alaskan Ice in Grantham this week. (50323021)

Whitney, 25, was pleased with the amount of support they received on their first night in business.

She said: "We received a lot of orders and a lot of positive feedback from customers. It was a lot busier then expected but luckily we had some great friends and family that helped out."

You can order from Alaskan Ice on Just Eat and Foodhub or simply pop into store.

Whitney Lewis and Matt Surdo opened Alaskan Ice in Grantham this week. (50323018)

Follow Alaskan Ice Grantham on Facebook for more information.