Plans relating to the appearance, landscaping, and layout for a development of 480 homes in Grantham were approved at planning committee yesterday.

The application, concerning a 480 house development on land to the south of Belton Lane, Grantham, concerned the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the plans, including residential plots.

Located to the north of Grantham, the 37.8 hectare site will adjoin the Manthorpe estate to the south and the village of Manthorpe to the east, with Allison Homes behind the plans.

The proposed bridge on the development. Credit: Allison Homes (54417724)

Concerns over traffic congestion in Grantham as a result of this proposed development were voiced by councillors when a separate reserved matters application concerning the same site went to committee back in March.

The site sits close to a number of designated heritage assets including the Grade 1 listed Belton House, the Grade 2 listed Bellmount Tower, and Manthorpe Conservation Area as well as various listed buildings within it.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted on appeal in January 2018, for no more than 550 dwellings, with a primary school, neighbourhood centre and open spaces for sports and recreation.

The remainder of the buildings planned for the site, including the school and neighbourhood centre are to be subject to future full applications.

Part of the proposal will see a single lane bridge built on the site, with councillors wanting to ensure that it is constructed using stone to match the nearby heritage assets.

Councillor Penny Milnes said: “I think it’s probably very important that it is in stone.

“I think it would tie in a lot better with those assets than it would in brick.”

She added that she thought the stone bridge would make "a lovely feature", and a motion to add a condition to stipulate that the bridge is made from stone.

The motion was passed unanimously, as was the proposal.