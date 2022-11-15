The full details of a Christmas market and festive lights switch-on have been confirmed.

South Kesteven District Council has revealed more about the Grantham Christmas Market and festive lights switch-on, set to take place on Sunday December 4.

A Christmas craft market and charity stalls will run between 11am and 5pm, boosted by live music and entertainment, the chance to enjoy festive food and drink – plus yuletide activities and fun for children of all ages.

The cast of Rapunzel, Grantham’s 2022 panto from Polka Dot Pantomimes, will open the event with a flourish live on stage at 11am. Oh yes they will!

The free event takes place in the Market Place and Westgate, with the lights switch on ceremony at 4.30pm at the Christmas tree in Market Place.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "We are delighted with the line-up for this year's festive events in Grantham and look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to share season’s greetings and experience the very best of what Grantham has to offer.

"It's a great chance to stock up on Christmas goodies for Santa’s shopping list while supporting local business.”

Grantham’s regular businesses will trade alongside the specialist stalls for stocking fillers and gifts, as well as traditional wintry refreshment.

The craft market and charity stalls will offer cards, crocheted creations, jewellery, clothing, candles, speciality jams, chutneys and sweet treats - and much more.

Live music and entertainment comes from the Rock Choir, Gabriel Gibson, Nataly Arbon, Grantham School of Dancing and Kaci Jai. Buskers and walkabout entertainment will add to the atmosphere.

For the children, winter princesses and elf antics performances take place throughout, with balloon modelling, glitter face painting, children’s crafts and a children’s Fun Fair.

The event is being supported by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, who will be bringing their collection of vintage fire engines to explore.

A traditional nativity scene and manger will be in its usual place at St Peter's Hill Green.

Please note there is free car parking available at SKDC-operated car parks on the day.

If you would like to be part of this event, please contact markets@southkesteven.gov.uk