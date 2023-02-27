It was at a metal detector rally in Haconby that Paul Shepheard was searching a stubble field with his wife, Joanne.

She had just found a medieval penny and he was hoping to also be in luck - then his detector signalled a find.

Digging down 10 inches, Paul, who restored farming equipment in his younger days, uncovered what he thought was a steel split pin commonly used to retain wheels on farm carts.

Paul Shepheard with his wife, Joanne

After looking more closely, he saw the outline of a face and realised it was more significant.

In fact, it was a bronze nude figure holding in his right hand an oversized phallus, which was hinged for movement.

Measuring 5.5cm high by 1.2cm wide, the figure, which was found after harvest time last year, will be auctioned next week with an estimated price of £800 to 1,200.

The fertility symbol has a hinged phallus. Photo: Paul Shepheard

Nigel Mills, a consultant at Noonans auctioneers of Mayfair, said: “Dating to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD, this is a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury, as he is holding a purse in his left hand.

“This male figure with its hinged, oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.

"There is nothing quite like it, I am hoping it will attract a lot of attention.”

The artefact will be offered at Noonans in a two-day sale of ancient coins and antiquities on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9.

The symbol is thought to be Celtic. Photo: Noonans auctioneers

Paul, 69, a retired processing consultant who lives in March, near Peterborough, has been detecting for 25 years.

He said: "What I love about metal-detecting is that absolute surprise of what you find, and this certainly came out of the blue.

"We initially thought it was Roman, as the military wore phallic pendants - although they did not have moving parts, so to speak. But this was designed by the Celts who have added a hinged element, making it very artistic and perhaps made their feelings even more obvious!"