A university student has used his engineering skills to design a prosthetic hand to help others like him.

Luke Cox, 26 and from Grantham, was born with ectrodactyly which means he has missing fingers on his right hand.

Despite being able to perform most everyday tasks, some pose a difficulty and as his final year project, the mechanical engineering student has created a prosthetic hand that can fit any shaped hand.

Luke Cox

Luke, who studies at Staffordshire University, said: “Growing up with a disability has made me a very determined and tenacious individual.

“This has enhanced my problem-solving skills as I have been forced to learn how to complete certain tasks in unconventional manners. I’ve never let it hold me back, I always find a way to push forward.

“This was my main motivation to develop a hand prosthesis and having a subjective viewpoint enabled me to design more empathetically.

The prosthetic hand prototype

“In my research, I found limitations in current prostheses such as children regularly outgrowing and needing to update their devices.

“Protheses can also be very expensive. For example, top end prostheses, with electric devices that use muscle signals, can cost around £100,000.

“Even the more basic body actuated models can be up to about £4,000.”

Luke chose key design features including universality, modularity, and affordability. The hand is adjustable and has removable fingers.

It is also made using low cost processes such as 3D printing and resin printing.

Luke’s design features in the GradEX23, an online portal of final year projects from the university’s students which employers can view.

The projects can be viewed at https://gradex.staffs.ac.uk/project-categories/

Despite this showcasing work to employers, Luke has already secured a role with Derby-base train manufacturer Alstom.