A devastated family have paid tribute to the ‘light in our lives’.

Nineteen-year-old Lamara Sneddon tragically died in a collision on the A52 at Swaton on October 4.

Her family have spoken about how she brought ‘so much love and kindness’ to the people she met.

Lamara Sneddon was described by her family as the 'light in our lives'

“We as a family would firstly like to thank everyone for their heartfelt comments and messages of support,” a statement read.

“We are completely devastated of the loss of our beloved Lamara. Reality has not sunk in yet and our lives will never be the same again.

“Lamara was the light in our lives.

“She brought so much love and kindness to us and everyone else she met, she was a truly beautiful person.”

The family also thanked the emergency services for their attempts to help Lamara.

“We would like to thank the Air Ambulance crew for reacting so quickly, giving Lamara a chance to fight,” they added.

“Also, to all the staff at QMC Adult ICU ward, in Nottingham.

“They worked so hard to save her and kept her dignity in every way, they were also a tremendous support to our family. They are living angels.

“We are dealing with a horrific situation and would really appreciate privacy at this time. Thank you.”