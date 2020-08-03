'Devastation' as Hays Travel announces hundreds of job losses

Hays Travel has announced that it will today begin consulting with up to 878 employees who may be at risk of redundancy.

The travel company took on more than 2,000 former Thomas Cook employees when it went bust in October last year, including the Grantham branch, located in the Isaac Newton Centre.

In a statement, owners John and Irene Hays say they have "made every possible effort to protect the jobs of all 4,500 staff, during these extraordinary and distressing times."