A family has been left “devastated” after a council turned down a house swap that would have helped a father with epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

Paul Murden, a father of two living in Creeton, is a chronic epileptic who has developed progressive Parkinson’s disease over the last few years, leaving him with severe mobility issues.

He has been on a housing relocation list in band one - for those with an urgent need to move - for more than a year but said nothing happened until his wife found an appropriate property in Bourne for his needs.

The house in Creeton where Paul currently lives, via Google Streetview (58313746)

The couple said the occupier of that house was willing to move into Paul’s current home.

However, Paul said that despite completing all of the relevant paperwork and waiting the allotted time until June 30, the swap was refused by South Kesteven District Council on June 29.

Paul said: “My wife found a perfect house that wanted to do a mutual exchange with us. We completed all the paperwork and had to wait the 42 allotted days for the go ahead.

The walk for Paul from the car park to his house. (58313749)

“We were told on numerous occasions that everything was okay and a contract signing day was booked, removal company booked etc.”

At 5.24pm on the 41st day, Paul said that he was sent an email from SKDC saying that the move had been refused, citing the fact Paul’s current property had a wet room and the family coming to the house didn’t need one.

He said he was “devastated” by the news and that the experience caused “great damage” to both his mental and physical wellbeing.

Paul and his family currently live in a three bedroom mid terrace, which is accessed by steps and is a 50 metre walk to the car park, which causes difficulties for Paul.

The walk for Paul from the car park to his house. (58313749)

He said: “To access the toilet whilst in bed requires the full negotiation of every part of the house, stairs, lounge and kitchen. As you can imagine before with just epilepsy to contend with it was a bit of a challenge, but now that has been compounded with Parkinson’s disease, which severely impacts both your mobility and all round physical health in many more ways.

“I am now sleeping most nights on the sofa out of fear and this problem is only going to get worse.”

The house that Paul was set to move into has three bedrooms, two toilets, and everything from the car to the house is low level and just a few metres walk, with Paul describing it as “perfect” and “safe”.

Paul continued: “Our children attend school in Bourne, so when anything happens to me during the day it would stop the worry my wife has about leaving me alone to take and collect the children from school.

“The only communication I have had from SKDC is an email to say they will not change their minds and will not consider an appeal.

“Since this was a issue for them, I can’t understand why it wasn’t flagged up on the initial house inspection instead of doing all the paperwork and booking signing dates.

“The damage this has caused has been immense, it’s been worsened by keeping us stringing along for 42 days only to let us know via email with four minutes of the working day left on the 41st day is nothing more than cruel.

“They state the person coming into our house didn’t warrant having a wet room, but for anyone to warrant a wet room surely they would have similar difficulties to myself, so the decision is totally illogical.

SKDC cabinet member for housing and property, Robert Reid (Con) said: “We would not wish to comment on a specific case but can confirm that SKDC respects the statutory rights of secure tenants to apply for a mutual exchange.

“The relevant housing legislation does allow circumstances where an exchange can be

refused.

As a landlord we must consider the use of our properties to ensure they meet the housing need in the district, especially in cases where properties have been adapted for persons with disabilities.

“We must consider if an incoming tenant would benefit from, for example, a wet-room to make sure best use is made of the council’s social housing.

“It is regrettable if any expense is incurred prior to a decision being issued. The timeframe for a decision on a mutual exchange is 42 days and we would advise tenants not to make any arrangements until notified of the decision.”