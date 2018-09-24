‘Men in space suits’ on the site of a planned Grantham housing scheme caused concern to nearby residents.

Jim Taylor, a warehouse worker from Buckminster Gardens, told the Journal: “I wonder if there is anything important in the ground that people should be aware of. I was surprised when I saw all the guys in suits.”

However, the developer says they need not be alarmed as by removing contaminants they are making the site safe.

A Longhurst Group spokesperson said: “Contractors working on site at our Hanbury Avenue development in Grantham are wearing protective suits to remove a small amount of asbestos.

“They are using a screening machine to filter asbestos fragments from the soil to reduce the amount of contaminated waste going to landfill.

“All necessary precautions are being taken and the process will continue for a few weeks, as the safest way to remove the contamination is by hand.”

Work started on the site last month, with the development of two, three and four-bedroom for affordable rent and two-and three-bedroom houses for shared ownership, due for completion in October 2019.

It will be developed by L&H Homes (part of Longhurst Group) with contractors Lindum. The development received support from South Kesteven District Council and Homes England, which provided £538,214 in funding.