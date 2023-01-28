A dispute has continued over the protection of trees at a former hotel site in Grantham that is being developed into housing.

South Kesteven District Council planning enforcement officers visited the site of Shirley Croft in Harrowby Road after claims that the roots of protected trees were being cut by developers.

Mark Howard, director of Grange Developments which owns the site, said that no roots had been cut and it was "ridiculous to suggest otherwise".

The site of the former Shirley Croft Hotel, in Grantham Photo: Google (60276469)

District Councillor Charmaine Morgan, claimed that roots of trees protected by a tree protection order (TPO), were being cut.

Coun Morgan added that the trees "are not being afforded adequate protection. The plans are too dense" and called for construction to be "halted immediately".

Back in November, SKDC's planning committee refused plans to build nine homes on the site, with concerns raised over the "out of character" design and "cramped" layout.

The Shirley Court Hotel has now been demolished. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071215)

Grange Developments resubmitted plans for the site later that month, and retains previously approved permission from 2012 to build eight homes where the hotel used to be.

The resubmitted application says that it is "far more sympathetic, in terms of design, scale, bulk, massing and in relation to the trees to be retained."

Mark explained that, following the refusal of the revised plans, "we had to enact planning from 10 years ago which brought the entire development closer to the roots" and that SKDC's enforcement officers "went away all happy" after investigating the claims.

Coun Morgan, however, said that "some breaches of planning conditions relating to the trees" had been found.

She added: "I proposed specific attention is made to the roots in view of previous damage and was advised they will get opinion of tree expert.

"The former Shirley Croft site is an important local site. The trees are precious and need protection. Chipping away at the roots could lead to their demise.

"If they are lost due to the developers actions they cannot be easily replaced.

"They play an important part of the street scene adjacent to out conservation area and provide important habitat for wildlife.

"Those trees are part of our history and were there when Barnes Wallace devised the bouncing bomb."

SKDC cabinet member for planning and planning policy, Councillor Nick Robins, said: "SKDC has visited the site and worked with the developer to resolve an issue over the installation of the tree protection fencing.

"Enforcement officers will continue to monitor this project."