The first homes at a new housing development in Bottesford go on sale this month.

Construction work from developer, Bellway, is now well underway at The Vale, off Grantham Road, Bottesford where 60 new homes are being built for the local area.

A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes will be provided, with showhomes set to open in May and the first residents expected to move in during the summer.

A computer generated street scene of Bellway’s The Vale development in Bottesford. (46130754)

A total of 41 of the properties will be for private sale, while 19 affordable homes will be available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Heidi Higgins, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We are preparing to release the first homes for sale at The Vale this month, where we’re providing a variety of house sizes and styles to cater for all buyers – including a choice of two-bedroom properties designed with first-time buyers in mind.

“This is set to be a popular location with families, within walking distance of the village centre and the village’s schools for children of both primary and secondary ages. Historic Belvoir Castle is just over five miles from home, overlooking the Vale of Belvoir and set in 15,000 acres of land.

“The Vale is also only a 10-minute walk from Bottesford railway station, which has direct services to Nottingham, about 20 miles away by road.

“As well as delivering new homes to the village, we will also be investing more than £250,000 in local services through the planning agreement for the development.”

Bellway is contributing more than £170,000 towards education, £43,000 towards bus passes and £26,000 towards healthcare, as well as further contributions for bus stop improvements and libraries.

To find out more about The Vale, call 01949 222541 or visit bellway.co.uk.