The name of a new housing development being built in Grantham has been revealed.

Linden Homes is building 228 homes – with a mix of two, three, four and five bedrooms – at Rectory Farm, off Barrowby Road.

It is the first phase of a wider development, known as the Grantham North West Quadrant urban extension.

Kings Newton is the name of the new Rectory Farm development off Barrowby Road, in Grantham.

This first phase will also see 200 homes built by another developer, Jelson, after planning permission was granted for both.

Phase two will see a further 400 homes built on Rectory Farm, with plans submitted in May by Vistry Homes, which Linden Homes is part of. The second phase is expected to include sports pitches, a community pavilion, outdoor fitness stations and play areas.

The developers behind phase one are expected to contribute towards improvements at the A1/A52 junction near Barrowby, which are designed to mitigate the increased traffic as a result of the new development.

Kings Newton is the name of the new Rectory Farm development off Barrowby Road, in Grantham.

Signage went up at the Linden Homes site last week, with flags bearing the name ‘Kings Newton’.

The Journal asked how the developer came up with the name.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to releasing the first homes for sale at Kings Newton, which will help meet the need for new housing in Grantham.

“We have carefully designed the new homes to respect the character of the local area and the development’s name, Kings Newton, reflects the fact that Isaac Newton attended The King’s School in Grantham from 1655 to 1660.”

A drone image of the Rectory Farm site in Grantham. Photo: Paul Clark

The first Linden Homes properties are due to go on sale in early 2024, with first completions anticipated in summer 2024.