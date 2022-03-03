A developer of one of Grantham's largest new estates is "investigating the need" for a railway bridge link, despite it being a planning requirement.

Buckminster, developer of the Poplar Farm urban extension, is investigating the need for a road bridge over the Grantham to Newark railway line, which would link the A52 Barrowby Road and the B1174 Gonerby Road (known as the Pennine Way)

Although the road bridge is a condition of the planning approval that was granted in 2011 for the development, Buckminster says that the Pennine Way link may "no longer be needed as traffic relief", due to the construction of the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

The developer is therefore exploring if a pedestrian and cycle route across the railway would be "a better solution".

In a statement outlining development progress, Buckminster said: "No housing has been delivered in 2021 as we are at a point where we are considering the need for a new road bridge over the railway which is a requirement of the 2011 planning permission.

"The bridge idea was conceived back in the 1980s and will now no longer be needed as traffic relief will come when the Grantham Southern Relief Road (GSRR) opens by late 2023/early 2024: all east west traffic on the A52 will be able to avoid Grantham town centre and its three low railway bridges.

"During 2022 we will continue to investigate the need for a road bridge and explore if a pedestrian and cycle route across the railway would be a better solution.

"During 2022 we will also be taking the opportunity to revisit the design brief for the balance of the development, to make sure future development will adopt evolving best practice to enhance ‘place-making’ and the sustainability of the new homes.

"We are working closely with the developers of Rectory Farm to the west, Vistry and Jelson Homes, to ensure the two developments will dovetail neatly together, as well as sharing various essential infrastructure facilities and footpath and cycle links between the two projects."

A South Kesteven District Council spokesperson said: “Condition 21 on the outline planning consent requires a bridge over the railway linking the development to Pennine Way to be completed before 751 dwellings are built and occupied.

“The developer would need to apply for planning permission to amend that agreement if they no longer intend to provide a bridge.

"SKDC has not received an application to amend this requirement although we will, of course, work alongside and give advice to the applicant with any future requests.”